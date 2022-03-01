STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTDC special offer to celebrate International Women’s Day

The offer is valid from March 6 to March 12. The offer comes with a 20% discount on food at restaurants in premium and budget properties. 

Published: 01st March 2022 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of celebrations in connection with International Women’s Day on March 8, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is offering a 50% discount on room rent and complementary dinner for women room guests and girl children at its premium and budget properties. The offer is valid from March 6 to March 12. The offer comes with a 20% discount on food at restaurants in premium and budget properties. 

