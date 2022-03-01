KTDC special offer to celebrate International Women’s Day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of celebrations in connection with International Women’s Day on March 8, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is offering a 50% discount on room rent and complementary dinner for women room guests and girl children at its premium and budget properties. The offer is valid from March 6 to March 12. The offer comes with a 20% discount on food at restaurants in premium and budget properties.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Reading Vladimir Putin: Unbalanced or cagily preying on West's fears?
Ukraine war: Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto
Russia’s Syria intervention provided hints for Ukraine war
'Undisguised terror': Russia's Kharkiv strike chills Ukraine
With men fighting in Ukraine, women and children flee alone as Russians target civilian areas
ISL 2022: Kerala Blasters lock horns with Mumbai in a virtual quarter-final showdown