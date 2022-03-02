STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt employees’ organisation demands health insurance 

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram district committee of the Joint Council of State Service Organisations has asked the state government to implement health insurance schemes for government employees and pensioners. Inaugurating the convention, state chairman K Shanavas Khan said the government should roll out health insurance schemes on a war footing. 

In 2018, the state government gave its nod for Medisep — an insurance scheme by Reliance — but the scheme didn’t take off as planned due to protests from employees regarding the premium amount and selection of hospitals. Shanavas said the government had promised to implement an insurance scheme for employees and pensioners from January this year. 

He also urged everyone to cooperate and make the two-day national strike on March 28 and 29 called by the central trade unions to protest against the pro-corporate policies and anti-farmers policies of the BJP government a success.

