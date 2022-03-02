STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nishiddho to compete in Bengaluru International Film Festival

The movie will be screened in the Indian Cinema Competition category.

Kani Kusruti

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nishiddho (Forbidden), written and directed by Tara Ramanujan, has been selected to compete in the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). It’s the first film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of the government’s ‘Films Directed by Women’ project. The BIFFes is scheduled to be held at Bengaluru from March 3 to 10. 

Nishiddho is one of the two films produced by KSFDC. The movie will be screened in the Indian Cinema Competition category. The movie portrays the lives of two migrant workers from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and their struggles in a Kerala city. Actors Kani Kusruti and Tanmay Dhanania play the lead in the film, which has cinematography by Manesh Madhavan. Anzar Chennatt has done editing and Debojyoti Mishra music. The government has allocated funds for producing two movies under the project annually. 

“The project for women filmmakers is part of the government’s commitment to uplift and empower women. It will provide creative space for them to fulfil their ideas through visual story-telling,” Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said. Nishiddho has also been selected for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) slated to be held from March 18 to 25. 

