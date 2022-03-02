Stranded Russian, Ukrainian tourists in Kerala seek waiver of $100 visa extension fee

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Russian and Ukrainian tourists stuck at Kovalam have approached their respective embassies in New Delhi to convince the Indian government to waive the $100 fee for extending their visas. A majority of them have to apply for a visa extension within the next few days. They are hoping that their grievances will be addressed favourably by the Indian authorities.

The stranded tourists are keen on getting back to their respective countries at the earliest. Some of the Russians were glad to get new credit cards approved which helped them withdraw money. On Tuesday, tense moments prevailed at a resort at Eves Beach, Kovalam, when during the telecast of a television interview, a few Ukrainians shouted slogans against Russia. This obviously did not go down well with the Russian tourists there.

Riju Krishnan, manager of the resort, told TNIE that it is unfortunate that the tourists are venting their frustration against each other, which is happening because of the war. “Fortunately, some of them have managed to get new credit cards approved. They had approached their embassies for getting the visa extension fee waiver from the Indian government. During the pandemic, the stranded tourists did not have to pay for visa extension. Hence, those stuck here now hope they would also get such a favourable decision,” said Riju Krishnan.

Russian and Ukrainian tourists said it is cruel on the part of the Foreign Regional Registration Office to charge $100 when they are already in dire straits due to the war. To this, Aravind Menon, Foreign Regional Registration Officer, Thiruvananthapuram, told TNIE that he has taken up the issue with his superiors at the Bureau of Immigration in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Central government had waived the visa renewal fee for all stranded foreigners during the pandemic. A policy decision on such a waiver in the case of Russians and Ukrainians here has to be taken by the Central government,” said Aravind Menon.