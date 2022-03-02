Surveillance in coastal areas to be strengthened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting convened by District Collector Navjot Khosa on Monday to review the coastal management and security in the district has directed the officials concerned to improve the surveillance system in the Vizhinjam port area and to initiate steps to install CCTV cameras at the fish landing centres.

In the meeting, the collector said strict measures will be taken to prevent anti-social activities in coastal areas. The meeting also discussed the functioning of coastal police stations.