Crime Branch to probe Thiruvallam custodial death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Crime Branch will take over the probe of the case pertaining to the death of a 42-year-old man who was taken into custody by Thiruvallam police.The decision was taken by the police department on Wednesday and police sources said the move was in line with the existing rules that mandate Crime Branch probe in cases of death of suspects in police custody.

Suresh P died on Monday morning after being taken into custody for allegedly harassing a couple and another woman at Judgekunnu on Sunday night. The police claimed that Suresh died of cardiac arrest, while his relatives alleged it was a case of custodial murder. Protest programmes were conducted in front of Thiruvallam police station and the main road was blocked by agitators.

City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said the investigation will be handed over to the Crime Branch once the order in that regard is received. “As per the protocol, the investigation of the case should be handed over to the state Crime Branch. The files will be transferred to them as we receive the order,” he said. The Commissioner said the CCTV visuals from the station were scrutinised and no evidence of custodial torture could be found.