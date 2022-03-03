STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crime Branch to probe Thiruvallam custodial death

The state Crime Branch will take over the probe of the case pertaining to the death of a 42-year-old man who was taken into custody by Thiruvallam police.

Published: 03rd March 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of custodial torture.

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Crime Branch will take over the probe of the case pertaining to the death of a 42-year-old man who was taken into custody by Thiruvallam police.The decision was taken by the police department on Wednesday and police sources said the move was in line with the existing rules that mandate Crime Branch probe in cases of death of suspects in police custody.

Suresh P died on Monday morning after being taken into custody for allegedly harassing a couple and another woman at Judgekunnu on Sunday night. The police claimed that Suresh died of cardiac arrest, while his relatives alleged it was a case of custodial murder. Protest programmes were conducted in front of Thiruvallam police station and the main road was blocked by agitators.

City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said the investigation will be handed over to the Crime Branch once the order in that regard is received. “As per the protocol, the investigation of the case should be handed over to the state Crime Branch. The files will be transferred to them as we receive the order,” he said. The Commissioner said the CCTV visuals from the station were scrutinised and no evidence of custodial torture could be found. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp