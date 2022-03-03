STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delay in laying of KWA pipelines irks residents

Local residents are up in arms against the KWA for delaying the 3.5km pipeline laying work between Peroorkada and Nalanchira.

Published: 03rd March 2022

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local residents are up in arms against the KWA for delaying the 3.5km pipeline laying work between Peroorkada and Nalanchira. The work was launched in September last year to replace the old pre-stressed concrete pipelines with new pipes at a total cost of Rs 60 crore. However, from the beginning, the work has created a lot of hardship to the families living on the stretch.

Residents allege the work is yet to make any headway, despite claims by the KWA that they have finished laying pipes on 900m of the stretch between Peroorkada and Manvila. “We have finished the preliminary work on the stretch from Kudappanakunnu to Sree Krishna Nagar. The work is in progress, except for hard rock terrain areas. We also require clearance from KIIFB to continue pipe laying on the remaining stretch,” said a KWA official who added that the PWD is closely monitoring the work. 

The KWA expects to lay the pipe on the hard rock terrain area in the next 10 days. The PWD will soon undertake tarring work to reduce hardship for residents, though the rules allow the department to undertake the work only after three months. 

The work was included under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board as the Peroorkada and Nalanchira pipeline is a prime drinking water supply source for city dwellers. Constant breakage of the pipes had put people in dire straits.

S Mohanan, secretary, AKG Nagar Residents Association contested the KWA’s claims that it has finished laying pipelines along the 900m stretch. “The KWA is making such claims since the local BJP leadership has decided to organise a protest march on Thursday evening at Edassery Junction,” he said. “How can the KWA claim they have completed the preliminary work when they are still breaking the hard stones near the Peroorkada Church. The local Congress leadership has also threatened to hold protests,” said Mohanan.    

