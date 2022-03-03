Student dies in road mishap near Korani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A management student was killed, while another one sustained serious injuries after their bike crashed into a lorry near Korani in Attingal police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal, 19, of Karicha, who was a BBA at Marian College of Engineering, Menamkulam. Alamkode native Asif, a classmate of Vishal, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The police said the accident occurred around 8 am when Vishal was heading to the college. The bike hit a car that came from the opposite direction and rammed the parcel lorry that was moving in the same direction. The bike got stuck under the lorry and was dragged on for some distance.

A fire soon emerged from underneath the lorry probably due to fuel leak from the bike, and gutted the vehicle, which was ferrying parcel from Ernakulam to Thiruvananthapuram. The Fire and Rescue Services officials from Attingal and Kazhakoottam were soon rushed in to contain the fire.