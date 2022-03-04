Govt mindlessly spent relief funds, says Upa Lok Ayukta

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-ul-Rashid has said that the public exchequer’s money should not be misused and observed that the state government had mindlessly spent money for providing doles to the family of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

He was hearing the petition of former Kerala University syndicate member R S Sasikumar, who had alleged that there was favouritism in providing financial assistance to the families of NCP leader late Uzhavoor Vijayan, former CPM leader late K K Ramachandran Nair and P Praveen, a civil police officer who died in an accident while escorting CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The Upa-Lokayukta said the NCP could have easily given Rs 50 lakh to the family of its late leader. Instead the government mindlessly spent money. Lokayukta Cyriac Joseph said the governments did not lag behind in providing dole outs to the families of the deceased from CMDRF and asked how the CM or the ministers can be held responsible for the decision taken by a cabinet. Joseph said the petitioner did not allege that the ministers entered into a conspiracy prior to the cabinet meeting. The cabinet can allot any amount from the CMDRF. The petitioner’s counsel responded that the cabinet cannot take an unlawful decision.