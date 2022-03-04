Initiative to distribute books to kids at care homes

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Children in care homes across the district can now have access to a wide range of books including fiction and classics, thanks to a book challenge initiative implemented by the Thiruvananthapuram district legal services authority. The project aims to provide children — who are orphans and survivors of POCSO cases — free access to books. Around 2,255 literary works have been made available at child care homes under the initiative launched by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

KELSA collected books with the help of Shashi Tharoor, magician Gopinath Muthukad, Judges of the Kerala High Court and district courts, lawyers and good samaritans from all walks of life. The books were then handed over to institutions such as Boys Children’s Home in Poojappura, Special homes and Women’s and Children’s Homes located at Poojappura, Nettayam, Thirumala and Venjaramoodu. District judge and chairman of the district legal services authority (DLSA) P V Balakrishnan and sub-judge and secretary of DLSA K Vidhyadharan were present during the book handing over ceremony.

“KELSA mooted the idea following the request from a child staying at a care home. He had taken part in an online legal awareness and outreach programme organised by the authority. Many good samaritans contributed,” said Vidhyadharan. “The book collection drive began in January. We plan to continue the collection drive. We also plan to distribute the excess book collected to private child care homes in the city,” he said.