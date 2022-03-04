KTU announces results of M.Arch, M.Plan programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published results of Masters of Architecture (MArch) second semester regular and supplementary examinations and Masters of Planning (MPlan) second semester regular and supplementary examinations. Detailed results are available in the ‘Results’ tab of the website and in student’s login.

The university has also postponed the BTech (2019 Scheme) fifth semester regular minor examinations, scheduled to be held on April 13. The revised date will be published later.