Resentment brews in pro-UDF private college teachers’ association

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the Congress in Kerala is beset with organisational issues, a similar unrest within the ranks is troubling the pro-UDF Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA).

A section of KPCTA members, mostly youngsters and Congress loyalists, are planning to part ways with the organisation as a mark of protest against the leadership’s reluctance to officially affiliate it with the Congress.

Sources said the cold response to the renewal of KPCTA membership in districts like Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta is indicative of the resentment within the organisation. College teachers, mostly with KSU or Youth Congress background, and those who have been demanding KPCTA’s official affiliation with Congress for several years, have decided not to renew their membership.

Recently, the soft stance taken by KPCTA in the Calicut University professorship issue was a trigger for Congress loyalists to intensify revolt. KPCTA’s views on the issue was seen as diametrically opposite to the strident stance adopted by the state Congress. Besides, certain complaints of financial irregularities, raised by a section of KPCTA leaders, were also reportedly ignored in organisational meetings.

“The Congress state leadership has been apprised of the situation. An eventual split in the organisation due to this cannot be ruled out,” said a KPCTA leader who is also a university senate member. Admitting there were some voices of dissent, the KPCTA leadership said those will not wreck the organisation. “KPCTA comprises members with diverse ideologies and we respect that diversity,” said KPCTA general secretary Premachandran Keezhoth.

Meanwhile, sources said it is unlikely that the Congress leadership, which is itself reeling under inner-party issues, will openly back any move to split the teachers’ organisation.