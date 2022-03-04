STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents reel under water shortage 

Due to shortage, the residents need to depend on private tankers or public taps and wait for long hours with pots.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With summer peaking, residents of coastal belts from Poonthura to Pozhiyoor are reeling under acute water shortage. However, the situation is grimmer for people at Ambalathumoola and Adimalathura wards, who travel long distances to collect water. Due to shortage, the residents need to depend on private tankers or public taps and wait for long hours with pots.

“For three days, the residents of the Ambalathumoola have been experiencing drinking water shortage. Though we have approached the authorities concerned many times, no permanent solution has been obtained. The frequent KWA pipe bursting due to the movement of heavy vehicles is the main reason for the shortage. Unless they replace the old pipes, the issue will continue,” says Adimalathura D Christudas, a social worker. 

Jibana, a resident of Ambalathumoola says, “The water supply in public taps begins at midnight and ends before dawn. Since there was a crisis in the area for three days, we had to shell out money to book autorickshaws to collect water from other areas. Though supply has been restored, we don’t know when the issue will resurface.” 

“Sometimes, we don’t get water for almost ten days and we have to depend on hotels for food. We cannot even meet the basic needs,” said a resident. C Jerome Das, president of Kottukal panchayat said, “The old pipes laid several years ago by KWA need to be replaced. Under the state government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 45 lakh has been set aside to construct water tanks in the coastal areas. As part of it, 15 cents in areas such as Pulluvila have been set aside to store 5 lakh litres of water.”

