Worried about students in Ukraine: Australian high commissioner

Aathira Haridas

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell has said he is very concerned about the students stuck in Ukraine. “As a country that values visiting students from other countries, I am very concerned about the students stuck in Ukraine. As a parent, I can relate to the trauma and distress that the parents are going through,” he said.

He was speaking to TNIE after announcing a Direct Aid Programme (DAP) grant of Rs 5 lakh to the University of Kerala for the Sustainable Management of Plastic Wastes on the South Coast of Kerala. “The best indicator of how safe it is to study in Australia is that during Covid when India had the flights available for students who were stranded there, 80% of the Indian students decided to stay back. They were aided by the state and federal governments, universities and supported by the communities,” he said.

“The research relationship between Australian researchers and institutions and Indian counterparts is very deep. We have a range of programmes like funding research in many areas, from gender issues to science and technology,” he said.

On the research grant to Kerala University, he said the grant was a move for preserving the environment. “The biggest domain in the world is the maritime domain. We have a duty towards the oceans. Both of our countries value the environment and one of the practical ways is by assisting organisations that are working practically on these environmental projects,” he said.

The project will develop an inventory on the types of plastics collected from the marine environment and will create awareness regarding sustainable management of plastic wastes among the coastal communities. Announcing the grant, he said both countries enjoy close ties, particularly in education, and “Australia’s borders are now open to all double-vaccinated visa holders and we look forward to welcoming them back”.

Dr Salom Gnana Thanga V, professor and head, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Kerala, who received the grant, said the project can help the scientific community and the local people and address the entry of plastic into the marine ecosystem. “It is all about collaboration. The collaborative project between the University of Kerala and the University of Newcastle, Australia, will help in the sharing of knowledge. The project will help address the issue of leakage of plastic into the ocean,” said Salom who is also the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) Blue Charter Fellow.

The project will be implemented across the coast of Neendakara in Kollam and involves creating awareness among the coastal community about the need to segregate plastic waste. “There are nine wards in the coastal region and creating awareness about segregation and proper plastic waste management is important. If the plastic waste is not removed from the coasts, then it will end up in the ocean,” she said.

Miniature material collection facilities will be set up on the coasts for the coastal communities. The waste so collected with be analysed to determine the type of plastic, the weight and so on. “This will also help analyse the source of plastic waste,” she says.