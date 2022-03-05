Booming time for food entrepreneurs in Kerala

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Binu P Raman is an IT professional based in Thiruvananthapuram. However, he says, cooking has always been his passion and he always dreamed of starting his own restaurant. Making his passion a reality, Binu is all set to start a venture along with his techie friends.

“The pandemic saw many people turning to food business for a living. Some people also became food entrepreneurs by quitting their former jobs. The major challenge is to find an appropriate chef. The whole business depends on his or her expertise,” Binu says.

He initially worked at ‘High Range Takeaway’, an eatery focused on traditional and local food recipes.

“People nowadays like to experiment with different cuisines. Over the years, restaurants and food trucks have mushroomed in the city. Several of them specialise in various cuisines from across the country and globe. Our restaurant will focus on local cuisines using natural ingredients,” says Binu.

The Covid lockdowns and subsequent restrictions led to mushrooming several small food businesses in the city. From IT professionals to people from other fields, food entrepreneurs started selling food from biriyani to confectioneries.

While many have established their businesses, others are experimenting with flavours from across the globe. Lekshmi Ajeesh, co-founder of Turkish Delight, says, “Food businesses are growing in the state. There are also a lot of options to choose from.

We started the venture just six months back, but the response has been overwhelming. Apart from experimenting with new flavours and cuisines, people should pay attention to the quality also.” Many cloud kitchens have also started in various parts of the city, including ones specialising in salads and healthy foods.