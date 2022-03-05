STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sculpting history on walls

To celebrate the beautiful and eye-opening poems by Asan, Bharath Bhavan in the capital city is holding a novel initiative. 

As part of Mannarangu, artists sculpt pictorial representation of poet Kumaran Asan’s popular poem 'Chandalabhishuki' on the well inside Bharath Bhavan at Thycaud | B P Deepu

By Arya UR
Several artists have carved the philosophical verses of the poem, a conversation between a Buddhist monk and an untouchable woman, on a well inside Bharath Bhavan.  The artwork sculpted in cement is the effort of four artists. The idea was conceived by Bharath Bhavan’s member secretary Pramod Payyanur. 

“The plan was to create awareness on the meaning of the poem, which is still relevant in our society. The project is nearing completion. The poem is narrated on the walls of the well as pictorial paintings. It may be easier for the onlookers, especially the young generation, to understand,” says Pramod.

The project is also part of the ongoing wall sculpting in the cultural centre titled Mannarangu. Pramod and art director Ajith Poojappura has started the new project where they plan to engrave several art forms in the country on the walls of the Bharat Bhavan.

“The beauty of each state lies in its culture and art forms. Thus, artists are sculpting art forms of 29 states as part of the project. Kathakali, Koodiyattam, Mohiniyattam, Theyyam and Vallamkali, which are Kerala's art forms, are engraved using cement mixture on walls. Then, we paint the colour of mud on them. Mannarangu means the union of man with nature,” adds Ajith, who is the co-coordinator of the project that commenced seven months ago. Mannarangu will feature prominent renaissance leaders of the state as well. 

'Chandalabhikshuki'
The poem Chandalabhikshuki is divided into four parts. Asan describes an untouchable beggar-woman who helps a Budhist monk get water from a well. The poem is written as a conversation.

