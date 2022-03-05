STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two found guilty in murder of youth

The Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday found two men guilty of murdering Vellarada native Praveen Kumar in 2012.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday found two men guilty of murdering Vellarada native Praveen Kumar in 2012. Vijayan aka Milma Vijayan, 45, and Lowin, 38, both of Vellarada, were found guilty by judge K N Ajith Kumar.

Their sentence will be announced on Saturday. The court concurred with the prosecution argument that Praveen and his uncle tipped off the police about illegally mined sand being transported in Vijayan’s lorry. Praveen was stabbed to death in retaliation, the court concluded. Public prosecutors M Salahudeen, R K Rakhi and Devika Anil appeared for the prosecution. 

Praveen, then aged 27, was talking to his friend Mohanan at Arattukuzhy junction near Vellarada when Vijayan and Lowing arrived on a bike and attacked him. When Praveen’s Binu Kumar tried to intervene, Vijayan stabbed him on the thigh. Lowin then grabbed Praveen, allowing Vijayan to stab him.

Praveen suffered injuries on his chest and abdomen and died at the medical college hospital around midnight. Vijayan and Lowin were taken into custody near Karakkonam Medical College two days later by Vellarada police. 

