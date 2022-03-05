West Bengal native beaten to death by brother-sister duo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old West Bengal native was beaten to death on Thursday night by a brother-sister duo at Azhakam, which falls under Maranalloor police station limits. The deceased is Sahajamal Sheikh, who had been living in a rented house at Azhakam for the past three years with his wife and five-year-old daughter.

The police have arrested Bindulekha, 44, and her brother Udaya Kumar, 48, in connection with the murder. The police said Sheikh had been living at Azhakam for the past three years with his wife and five-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Kumar, who lived in the neighbourhood, misbehaved with Sheikh’s wife after trespassing into his house. Kumar was reprimanded by Sheikh for his indecent behaviour. Later, when Sheikh was standing outside his house, Kumar’s sister Bindulekha attacked him with a branch of a rubber tree, resulting in serious head injury.

Though the injured was admitted to the medical college hospital, he died later. Station House Officer (SHO) Sathi Kumar said the doctors who conducted the postmortem have mentioned brain injury as the cause of death.

He said Kumar was anti-social and has a case for attacking his wife. “The murder happened after Kumar was released on bail in that case,” he said. The SHO added that the two have been remanded in judicial custody. “The woman has been listed as the first accused, while Kumar is the second. Kumar has also been charged for attempting to outrage the modesty of Sheikh’s wife,” said the officer.