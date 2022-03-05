STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

West Bengal native beaten to death by brother-sister duo

The police have arrested Bindulekha, 44, and her brother Udaya Kumar, 48, in connection with the murder.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old West Bengal native was beaten to death on Thursday night by a brother-sister duo at Azhakam, which falls under Maranalloor police station limits. The deceased is Sahajamal Sheikh, who had been living in a rented house at Azhakam for the past three years with his wife and five-year-old daughter.

The police have arrested Bindulekha, 44, and her brother Udaya Kumar, 48, in connection with the murder. The police said Sheikh had been living at Azhakam for the past three years with his wife and five-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, Kumar, who lived in the neighbourhood, misbehaved with Sheikh’s wife after trespassing into his house. Kumar was reprimanded by Sheikh for his indecent behaviour. Later, when Sheikh was standing outside his house, Kumar’s sister Bindulekha attacked him with a branch of a rubber tree, resulting in serious head injury.

Though the injured was admitted to the medical college hospital, he died later. Station House Officer (SHO) Sathi Kumar said the doctors who conducted the postmortem have mentioned brain injury as the cause of death. 

He said Kumar was anti-social and has a case for attacking his wife. “The murder happened after Kumar was released on bail in that case,” he said. The SHO added that the two have been remanded in judicial custody. “The woman has been listed as the first accused, while Kumar is the second. Kumar has also been charged for attempting to outrage the modesty of Sheikh’s wife,” said the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal native death
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp