STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

World Science Day celebrated

The exhibition included  constructions and charts prepared by hundreds of students from Class I to XI.

Published: 05th March 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

VSSC programme director handing over a memento to Sri Vivekananda Memorial Public School authorities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A science exhibition was organised at Sri Vivekananda Memorial Public School at Aralumoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on February 28, the World Science Day, with the participation of students led by the science department. VSSC programme director  Shyam Mohan inaugurated the function.

The exhibition included  constructions and charts prepared by hundreds of students from Class I to XI. Robots and machines, as well as chemical reactions, science fiction and natural resources made the exhibition fascinating. Under the leadership of School Alumni, alumni Aravindan and Vishnu showcased their own models of rockets and satellites.

After inaugurating the exhibition titled ‘Nova Cognito’, Shyam Mohan with the school principal visited the entire exhibit. Shyam Mohan directed the students to see dreams during day time as advised by former president APJ Abdul Kalam.  He also said that students should have a sense of purpose, dedication and willpower. He added that Abdul Kalam  came up through constant efforts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Science Day
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp