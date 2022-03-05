World Science Day celebrated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A science exhibition was organised at Sri Vivekananda Memorial Public School at Aralumoodu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on February 28, the World Science Day, with the participation of students led by the science department. VSSC programme director Shyam Mohan inaugurated the function.

The exhibition included constructions and charts prepared by hundreds of students from Class I to XI. Robots and machines, as well as chemical reactions, science fiction and natural resources made the exhibition fascinating. Under the leadership of School Alumni, alumni Aravindan and Vishnu showcased their own models of rockets and satellites.

After inaugurating the exhibition titled ‘Nova Cognito’, Shyam Mohan with the school principal visited the entire exhibit. Shyam Mohan directed the students to see dreams during day time as advised by former president APJ Abdul Kalam. He also said that students should have a sense of purpose, dedication and willpower. He added that Abdul Kalam came up through constant efforts.