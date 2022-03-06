STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Model programme to offset carbon emissions commences in Kattakada

Saplings of the spiky Rambutan fruit have been planted in different locations in five panchayats falling under the Kattakada assembly constituency.

Published: 06th March 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

MLA IB Sathish and Nava Keralam project coordinator TN Seema at the inauguration of Rambutan planting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A model programme to offset carbon emissions with the help of Rambutan orchards has begun in Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram. Saplings of the spiky fruit have been planted in different locations in five panchayats falling under the Kattakada assembly constituency.

The project is part of the Carbon-Neutral Kattakada programme initiated by local MLA IB Sathish. A total of 864 saplings have been planted in fifteen acres of land owned by 47 farmers. This is an assisted farming model in which the farmers are given subsidies and technical support by the Agriculture Department and State Horticulture Mission.

The crop was selected considering its advantages in income generation for farmers and carbon sequestration feature, says A Nizamudeen, State Land Use Board Commissioner and coordinator of Karshikasamrudhi, a programme launched by the MLA to make the constituency self-reliant in agriculture. 

“There is an assured market for the crop domestically. Every effort will be taken to help the farmer get maximum returns,” he said. Carbon sequestration is the process in which trees or plants take up atmospheric carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and store it in biomass.

Plans are afoot to set up a fruit processing and value addition centre in the constituency. The project to be launched by the Kattal Industrial Development Council is aimed at direct procurement of fruit crops from farmers and thereby giving them fair prices. 

“Rambutan plants would start fruiting in three years. The orchards are set up scientifically with prescribed distance between the plants. Officers of the agriculture department will monitor the growth of plants and advise farmers,” Nizamudeen said.  

Karshika Samrudhi

The Karshika Samrudhi programme is to promote agricultural entrepreneurship in a big way. The aim is to make farming more profitable through effective strategies right from crop selection to marketing. The project covers the sectors of agriculture, veterinary, dairy and fisheries. Under this, farmers’ groups and Kudumbasree groups are encouraged to conduct cultivation in adherence with an SoP to ensure 
quality of yields. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carbon offsets Rambutan plant Kattakada assembly constituency Carbon Neutral Kattakada programme
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp