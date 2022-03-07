STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swami Keshavananda Bharathi elected vice-president of Thiruvananthapuram's Sri Abhedhashram trust

A native of Nodumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, Bharathi visited the ashram first on August 17, 1997, and was ordained in 1999.

Published: 07th March 2022

Sri Abhedashram Mahamantralayam Trust vice-president Swami Keshavananda Bharathi

Sri Abhedashram Mahamantralayam Trust vice-president Swami Keshavananda Bharathi (Photo| EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swami Keshavananda Bharathi has been elected as the vice-president of the Sri Abhedashram Mahamantralayam Trust functioning inside the Fort.

Keshavananda Bharathi (53) is a disciple of Swami Sugunananda, the former president of the ashram. He was elected unanimously by the trust members as the post was lying vacant following the Samadhi of the predecessor Swamini Narahari Priya Mataji. 

A native of Nodumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, Bharathi visited the ashram first on August 17, 1997, and was ordained in 1999. He was given the Bramacharyadeeksha by Swami Narayanananda at the Haridwar Ashram, the abode of Swami Abhedananda Bharathi, in 2013. 

He was given Sanyasadeeksha by Swami Sugunananda Bharathi at the Abheda Ashram, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 22, 2013, on Vyasa Jayanthi. In 2016, he established the Keezhir Swami Abhedananda Memorial Dharmashram and was the head of the ashram.

