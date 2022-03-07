STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram mayor S Arya Rajendran gets engaged to Balussery MLA Sachin Dev

Several senior CPM leaders, including CPM polit bureau member M A Baby, congratulated them.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran holding hands with Balussery MLA Sachin Dev after they exchanged rings at AKG Centre

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran holding hands with Balussery MLA Sachin Dev after they exchanged rings at AKG Centre. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran and Balussery MLA KM Sachin Dev were engaged in a simple function attended by close relatives, friends and senior party leaders at AKG centre here on Sunday.

The date of the wedding will be announced later. Twenty-year-old Arya Rajendran who has earned the distinction of being the country’s youngest mayor and Sachin Dev (28), the state's youngest legislator, have known each other while working together at Balasangham, the CPM’s children’s organisation wing, and its youth wing, SFI.

Several senior CPM leaders, including CPM politbureau member MA Baby, congratulated them. Speaking to reporters here, Sachin Dev said the ceremony was attended only by close friends, relatives and party leaders.

"We will not step away from our responsibilities after our marriage. We will continue the work entrusted to us by the party," he said. Both Arya and Sachin said they are yet to fix a marriage date.  

Sachin Dev, a native of Nellikode in Kozhikode is a first-time legislator and CPM Kozhikode district committee member.He was serving as SFI state secretary when he contested the assembly elections from Balussery.

The MLA had completed BA in English Literature from Government Arts College at Kozhikode and completed LLB from Law college at Kozhikode. He is now All India Joint Secretary of SFI. Arya, who hails from Mudavanmugal, graduated from All Saints College. She is currently the state president of Balasangham and a state committee member of SFI. 

