Cops retrieve stolen school bus, two held

The city police have arrested two men on the charges of stealing a private school bus parked near Menamkulam last month.

Published: 08th March 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested two men on the charges of stealing a private school bus parked near Menamkulam last month. Pallithura native Vimod, 39, and Valiyathura native Edison Jose, 42, were arrested by Kazhakoottam police for stealing the bus, that belongs to Mohan Memorial School.

The bus has been parked near Menamkulam Games Village for the last two years. The bus was stolen by breaking the lock. After stealing the bus, the accused had parked the vehicle at Vettucaud. The bus was recovered by the cops.

