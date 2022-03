By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Thampanoor Ravi has urged the Centre to restore its Ayushman Health Scheme for poor patients at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

He also said that Karunya, Thalolam and Cheese Plus project beneficiaries have been denied free medical treatment. Thampanoor Ravi serves as the non-academic employee’s association president at the Sree Chitra Institute.