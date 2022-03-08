STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Idam campaign launch on Tuesday

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-level ‘Idam’ campaign at a function to be held at the Directorate of Health Services here on Tuesday.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-level ‘Idam’ campaign at a function to be held at the Directorate of Health Services here on Tuesday. The campaign aims at ensuring equal healthcare for all genders,  

The campaign, which is being launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, is organised jointly by the State Health Department and National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). As part of the initiative, the state government has decided to make the general hospitals at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts transgender friendly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George Idam campaign
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp