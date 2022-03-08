Idam campaign launch on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the state-level ‘Idam’ campaign at a function to be held at the Directorate of Health Services here on Tuesday. The campaign aims at ensuring equal healthcare for all genders,

The campaign, which is being launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, is organised jointly by the State Health Department and National Rural Health Mission (NRHM). As part of the initiative, the state government has decided to make the general hospitals at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts transgender friendly.