KSRTC launches International Women’s Travel Week

Navakerala Mission coordinator T N Seema will flag off the first trip from the Central Unit in Thiruvananthapuram to various tourists spots in coastal Kollam on Tuesday.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC low floor bus

 A KSRTC low floor bus (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In connection with International Women’s Day observance, KSRTC is organising Women’s Travel Week from March 8 to 13. During this period, it will conduct 100 budget tours exclusively for women.

The Thiruvananthapuram Social Service Society is organising a four-day trip for coastal women from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. The travel week wants to convey the message that women can do safe leisure trips, said chief traffic manager of KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell, N K Jacob Sam Lopez.

