Murder of 24-year-old woman at hotel a planned one, say police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The murder of a 24-year-old woman at a hotel room in Thampanoor by her friend was planned in advance and the motive could be her reluctance to sever their relationship, the police said. Gayathri, a native of Veeranakavu near Kattakkada, was allegedly strangled to death by her friend Praveen on Saturday midnight.

During his interrogation, Praveen reportedly told cops that the murder was committed in a fit of rage after he had a verbal duel with Gayathri. However, the police did not take it on face value and felt Praveen wanted to sever his relations with the woman and since she was against it, he could’ve planned the murder.

The fact that Gayathri had made her marriage pictures with Praveen public could have further infuriated him, the police said. It’s been learnt that Praveen promised to marry Gayathri after divorcing his wife. She had complained that Praveen was not taking steps in that direction and insisted on travelling with him to Tamil Nadu, where he was transferred to by the jewellery. It was to placate an agitated Gayathri that an unofficial marriage ceremony was held in a church last year.

It was Praveen, who had taken the room on rent, and Gayathri arrived there later. This has also cemented the police’s suspicion. The relatives of Gayathri told cops that when they tried to reach Gayathri on her phone by 7 pm, it was Praveen who received the calls. Gayathri’s mother Sujatha said Praveen did not let her talk to her daughter. Another relative of Gayathri also complained of a similar experience.

Sujatha further alleged that the police did not take action on the complaint she had filed with Kattakkada station regarding Gayathri’s disappearance. “We lodged the complaint by 8 pm saying that Gayathri’s phone was being picked up by Praveen and he was not letting them talk to her. But they did not take any action and I had to stay there till 11 pm. Next day, they called us and said the two had been taken into custody from Thampanoor. Later only I came to know about Gayathri’s murder,” she said.

Praveen’s wife, meanwhile, claimed her husband was innocent. She visited him at Thampanoor police station along with her advocate. Meanwhile, the murder case probe has been transferred to Fort Assistant Commissioner S S Shaji after the SC/ST Atrocities Act was invoked against Praveen.