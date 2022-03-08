STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram Zoo to get a pair of sloth bear and iguana

Apart from getting a pair of sloth bear, the city zoo will also be procuring a pair of iguana.

Published: 08th March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:12 AM

The daroji sloth bear sanctuary in Ballari protects several mammals at the world heritage site of Hampi.

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nine-member contingent from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo will be leaving late on Monday to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in Telangana to bring a pair of sloth bear by road. In return, the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo will be providing four pairs of Rhea, a  flightless bird which resembles an ostrich, which includes one pair each  of brown and white coloured. 

Apart from getting a pair of sloth bear, the city zoo will also be procuring a pair of iguana. The contingent will be headed by T V Anil Kumar, superintendent, Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, and also comprises Dr Jacob Alexander, senior veterinary surgeon and seven zoo keepers. They are expected to return by the middle of next week.

