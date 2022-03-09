Biju Karakonam opens a window to wild

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular wildlife photographer and environmentalist, Biju S S aka Biju Karakonam recently conducted a solo photography exhibition at Vylopilli Samskrithi Bhavan. The exhibition titled The Rainbow of Clairvoyance displays photographs of nature and animals that Biju encountered in his career that spans over a decade. The frames capture carnivorous animals and birds of deep dark forests in their natural habitat apart from beautiful landscapes across the country. Biju’s works have received many national-level awards. An ardent environmentalist, he has used his canvases to reveal the love he holds for mother nature.

The frames also included instances where nature has been affected by man’s intervention. He also had showcased photographs of the same places that he returned to after many years, unique sunrise and sunsets too. Among the displayed photographs, Biju has made efforts to feature the various phases of a man’s life through the faces of invisible common men around us. Apart from wildlife photography, Biju has also produced more than 50 documentaries. The exhibition was a visual treat for viewers who dropped by the expo organised by Kerala Lalithakala Academi.