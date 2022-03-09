STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drug peddler stabs four cops who chased, caught him

The suspect, Anas Jan, 30,  was taken into custody by the same team with the help of other two officers.

Published: 09th March 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers of Kallambalam station were stabbed by a drug peddler, who is also a history-sheeter, when they tried to arrest him following a chase near Parippally on Tuesday.

Sreejith and Jayan, who suffered serious injuries in their spinal cord and forearm, respectively, have been admitted to KIMS Hospital while Vinod and Chandu are under treatment at the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital.

The suspect, Anas Jan, 30,  was taken into custody by the same team with the help of other two officers. He is currently in the Parippally police station lock-up as the incident occurred under its jurisdiction. The police recorded his arrest later.

The incident occurred around 5pm when the Kallambalam police received a tip-off that Anas was spotted in front of a bar hotel near Parippally and his intention was to sell ganja to customers there. A six-member police team rushed to the spot, but Anas fled the scene before the officers reached the spot.

The officers chased and managed to catch him, but Anas, in a swift move, took a knife out from his pocket and stabbed four officials. However, the remaining two officers in the team overpowered the suspect and informed others through wireless sets, the police said.

Kallambalam Inspector I Faroz said the condition of all officers is stable.“I have talked to the doctor. Their condition is stable,” Faroz said. Paripally police will book the culprit over attempt to murder along with charges related to drug peddling and obstructing the duty of government officials.

Anas Jan was taken into custody by the same team with the help of other two officers. He is currently in the Parippally police station lock-up as the incident occurred under its jurisdiction.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug peddler
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp