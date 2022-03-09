Drug peddler stabs four cops who chased, caught him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers of Kallambalam station were stabbed by a drug peddler, who is also a history-sheeter, when they tried to arrest him following a chase near Parippally on Tuesday.

Sreejith and Jayan, who suffered serious injuries in their spinal cord and forearm, respectively, have been admitted to KIMS Hospital while Vinod and Chandu are under treatment at the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital.

The suspect, Anas Jan, 30, was taken into custody by the same team with the help of other two officers. He is currently in the Parippally police station lock-up as the incident occurred under its jurisdiction. The police recorded his arrest later.

The incident occurred around 5pm when the Kallambalam police received a tip-off that Anas was spotted in front of a bar hotel near Parippally and his intention was to sell ganja to customers there. A six-member police team rushed to the spot, but Anas fled the scene before the officers reached the spot.

The officers chased and managed to catch him, but Anas, in a swift move, took a knife out from his pocket and stabbed four officials. However, the remaining two officers in the team overpowered the suspect and informed others through wireless sets, the police said.

Kallambalam Inspector I Faroz said the condition of all officers is stable.“I have talked to the doctor. Their condition is stable,” Faroz said. Paripally police will book the culprit over attempt to murder along with charges related to drug peddling and obstructing the duty of government officials.

