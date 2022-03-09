Valiyakulam canal to get a new life

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month ago, TNIE had reported on the waste dumping issue at Valiyakulam Canal in Thaliyal. The long-term illicit dumping of waste had turned the canal into a breeding place for mosquitoes, posing health risks to the residents. The foul smell emanating from the waterbody had started affecting the daily life of people in the area. Now, after many pleas, the corporation authorities have promised to clean the canal and restore its lost glory.

Dileep Balakrishnan, a resident whose house is situated near the canal, said waste is being collected and segregated near a transformer installed in the area. “The stench from the canal makes it hard for us to walk by. The practice of waste dumping has turned the canal into a landfill, obstructing its flow. The poor drainage system leads to waterlogging during heavy rainfall. Though the drainage is covered with a slab, the filthy water mixes with the rainwater and flows onto the road, eventually entering our houses. If the canal is cleaned and restored, the rainwater will flow into Killiyar river instead,” he added.

Residents say that waste dumping is triggering vector-borne diseases by turning the canal into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “My son got infected with dengue twice due to this. Since there are no cameras around the canal, many people tend to throw waste in the canal late into the night. You will also find waste dumped by the road,” said Dileep.

Kalady ward councillor V Sivakumar said after many pleas to sort the issue, the corporation has finally agreed to find a viable solution by planning a rejuvenation project estimated at Rs 1 crore.”

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram corporation secretary Binu Francis said they have decided to clean the canal and beautify its surroundings after receiving multiple complaints from residents. “A design will be made considering the geography. The work will be implemented under the urban development fund of the municipal corporation,” he said.