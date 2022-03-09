Valiyathodu canal to get a lease of life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathodu canal is all set to get a lease of life. As part of the Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam project of the Haritha Keralam Mission, the canal will be cleaned under the leadership of Kilimanoor Block Panchayat and with the participation of local people.

Kilimanoor Block Panchayat President B P Murali said that an action plan has been prepared to clean up the stream that flows through 25 wards in Kilimanoor, Madavoor and Nagaroor grama panchayats. As part of the first phase of the project, a ‘River Walk’ will be held at 9am on Thursday. The walk is set to begin at Nagaroor junction.

“Due to scarcity of water in the region, farming has been affected. Reclaiming water bodies will solve this issue. By rejuvenating the streams, we are reclaiming agriculture,” said Dr T N Seema, state coordinator, Nava Keralam Karma Padhathi.

“Valiyathodu is the largest canal and Kilimanoor has vast areas of paddy fields. There are many regions where agriculture is not carried out. This can be resumed with the cleaning of the canal and 84 ponds,” she said.

As part of the project, 42,000 kilometres of streams and 412km of rivers have been cleaned and rejuvenated. The 48km stretch of the canal passes through places such as Kailasamkunnu, Kitarakuzhi, Vazhamon, Vellalloor, Nagaroor and includes other tributaries and eventually reaches the Vamanapuram river. This will be cleaned and for this, organising committees have been formed.

A total of 15 government departments and agencies including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Department of Agriculture, Department of Irrigation, Department of Soil Conservation, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Industry will be part of the scheme.

The cleaning of the Valiyathodu will make a big difference in the Nagaroor panchayat where paddy cultivation is being carried out. This will provide water for cultivation on 2,912 hectares of land and clean 84 ponds.