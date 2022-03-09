STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varkala mourns death of Good Samaritan and his four family members

Police rule out sabotage angle behind the fire, say Prathapan had no enemies 

Published: 09th March 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Local residents watching the house at Ayanthi near Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram where five members of a family died due to a deadly blaze that erupted in the early hours of Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The news of death of Prathapan and his four family members in a deadly blaze came as a rude shock to the residents of Ayanthi village and nearby Varkala town. For them, Prathapan was a Good Samaritan, who did not mind loosening the strings of his wallet for the needy. The best of his traits they witnessed during the Covid lockdown period when laymen were suffering due to acute financial crunch. When collectives and individuals started initiatives to provide assistance to the pandemic-hit people, Prathapan was among the first, who stood up for the cause.

Owner of the established RPN Fruits and Vegetables at Puthenchantha, he provided financial assistance from his coffers and vegetables from his godown for the underprivileged. “We never had to ask for any help from him. He was always ready to chip in with his help without even asking. He always kept food kits ready for the needy,” Vettoor panchayat vice-president M Nasimudeen said.

One of the relatives said Prathapan always had a compassion for those in distress as he came from a humble background and scaled his way up with sheer hard work. “He used to sell vegetables with his mother in a small shop and gradually began climbing up the ladder through his hard work,” the relative said. It was this good equation that Prathapan maintained with people that prompted the police to rule out the sabotage angle behind the fire. “He had no enemies. With his generosity and kindness, he made friends everywhere he went,” said a police officer attached with Varkala police station.

Shock yet to elude Aleena
Aleena, a neighbour who first rang up Nihul to inform about the fire, said she was yet to recover from the shock of the deaths. It was A Shashankan, who lived in the house opposite Prathapan’s, who had first noticed the fire. He told his daughter Aleena to inform Nihul about the incident. Though Nihul took the call, he exited the house almost 10 minutes later. By that time, he had managed to push his wife and son inside the bathroom hoping they would make it. But they did not.

“As he came out, Nihul was crying that his wife and son were inside and they should be rescued. The rescue workers had to forcefully send him away to hospital in an ambulance. His cries are still lingering in my ears,” she said.

Aneesh Vijayakumar, a neighbour, said the local residents had begun rescue operations on a limited scale before the Fire and Rescue staff arrived on the scene. Initially the people were scared to scale the wall because the dog on guard duty was not chained. But after seeing the billowing smoke, the dog panicked and quietly went to the rear side of the house. “He might have sensed that something was wrong with the people of the house. He did not pose any obstruction to the rescue workers,” Aneesh said.

