Custodial death: Three cops suspended

Three police officers attached with Thiruvallam station were suspended for failing to adhere to the procedures while arresting Suresh P, who later died in police custody.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three police officers attached with Thiruvallam station were suspended for failing to adhere to the procedures while arresting Suresh P, who later died in police custody. Crime sub-inspector Vaisakh V S, law and order sub-inspector Bipinprakash, and grade SI Sajeev K were suspended by Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar. Inspector Suresh V Nair has been served a memo seeking an explanation for failing to stick to the procedures, sources added.

Sparjan Kumar said the officers were suspended owing to procedural lapses made in the initial phase of probe. The autopsy report revealed that Suresh, who was arrested along with four of his accomplices for heckling a couple and another woman at Judgekunnu on February 27, had died in police custody due to cardiac arrest.The detailed autopsy report also mentioned that no wounds were found that could result in cardiac arrests. However, lacerations suggesting that Suresh could have been beaten up by the cops were traced.

