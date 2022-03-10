Heated exchange in council over annual report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting on Wednesday witnessed a heated exchange after the Opposition councillors pointed out mistakes and irregularities in the annual administration report for 2020-21. The report is yet to be submitted to the local self-government department as the details given in the report lacks clarity. The report was supposed to be submitted on September 30, 2021.

When the report was placed for discussion, the BJP councillors alleged that there were discrepancies in the construction of houses and schools, procurement of e-autorickshaws and the number of vehicles owned by the corporation.

BJP councillor Karamana Ajith, pointed out the anomalies and questioned the governing council on the missing fund of around Rs 9.62 crore. He also alleged that the LDF-ruled corporation let the central government fund of Rs 31 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, lapse.

BJP’s Anilkumar said the report was copied from the previous year, 2019-20, and the governing council has made little effort to prepare an important report, which is a prelude to the corporation’s annual budget. Saying that the opening and closing balance of many schemes are missing, Anilkumar also asked the corporation secretary to look into the discrepancies in the report. Opposition leader M G Gopan and V G Girikumar also joined the debate raising graft allegations against the ruling front. The councillors were found targeting Deputy Mayor P K Raju, who had prepared the report.

Meanwhile, standing committee chairpersons S Salim, D R Anil and Deputy Mayor P K Raju refuted the allegations strongly, saying the governing council has prepared the report, which included the income-expenditure details, after many meetings with the committees of which most members are BJP councillors. “We are ready for discussion again. It is a collective report. The report was prepared and discussed in many meetings which had BJP councillors as members. If there was any discrepancy, they should have pointed it out earlier,” Raju said. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that amendments, if required, will be made in the financial statement, taking into consideration the discrepancies pointed out by the Opposition councillors.

Corp plans to turn capital into ‘city of peace’ in next 10 yrs

The first item in the council meeting agenda was to turn Thiruvananthapuram into a city of peace in the next ten years. The corporation passed the agenda after a discussion. However, the Opposition councillors pointed out the crimes, including murders, that happened in the city recently. The Opposition leader said law and order in the city has gone for a toss. However, the councillors in the ruling front maintained the law and order system in Thiruvananthapuram, is intact. Works Standing Committee chairman A Salim said that, compared to other cities in the country, crime is less in Thiruvananthapuram.

Crime handled well in city, says Mayor

Mayor Arya Rajendran said crime is handled well in the city with the effective support of the state government. She also said mproving the infrastructure and the standard of living, and creating awareness from the ward level can help realise the aim of reducing crimes.