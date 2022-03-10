STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to lodge protest against denial of permission to bid for HLL

The Centre has reportedly cited the norm that state governments or companies with over 50 per cent equity held by state governments cannot participate in the bid for the central PSU.

Published: 10th March 2022

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will register its protest against the Union government’s denial of permission to participate in the competitive bidding for central PSU HLL Lifecare Ltd which is being sold as a whole by the Centre. A meeting of the state cabinet here on Wednesday decided that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lodging the state’s opposition to the Centre’s stance and seeking permission to participate in the bid.

The state government had earlier issued an order authorising the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) to participate in the bid and take over the assets of the PSU in the wake of Centre’s disinvestment move.  However, the Centre recently conveyed its decision not to allow the state government to participate in the bid. 

The Centre has reportedly cited the norm that state governments or companies with over 50 per cent equity held by state governments cannot participate in the bid for the central PSU. Pinarayi had earlier written to the Centre, expressing the state’s interest in taking over the PSU. Industries Minister P Rajeeve dubbed the Centre’s stance as “baseless”. “We suspect whether the Centre has taken a rigid stance not to give the PSU to the state at any cost,” Rajeeve told reporters.

Other cabinet decisions
The cabinet decided to revise rules governing transfer of land given by the government to landless Scheduled Tribes people. Permission will be given to pledge the land to avail of loans for construction of house, treatment of serious illness for self or family members, marriage of daughter or to fund education of children.. This is subject to scrutiny by ST Development officer of the block, municipality or corporation concerned.

The term of Backward Classes Commission chairman Justice (Retd) G Sasidharan has been extended by another three years with effect from March 13, 2022. The cabinet also decided to provide compensation to poultry farmers for death of poultry or mass culling of the infected birds and their eggs in the wake of bird flu outbreak.

