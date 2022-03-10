STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kidney donor, 43, seeks aid for liver transplant

Riddled with health issues, 43-year-old Santhosh Kumar, a good samaritan and kidney donor, is now struggling to get financial assistance for a life-saving liver transplant.

Published: 10th March 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riddled with health issues, 43-year-old Santhosh Kumar, a good samaritan and kidney donor, is now struggling to get financial assistance for a life-saving liver transplant. Around four years ago Santhosh had donated his kidney to save a life and ever since his health has taken a downward spiral. Life has turned into a struggle since he became bedridden because of kidney-related issues and recently he was diagnosed with liver disease. According to doctors, he won’t survive without an immediate liver transplant. The family is yet to get the promised help from the previous LDF government.

Santhosh, who was working as an autorickshaw driver, is now unable to support his family. He lives with his mother and a son in a rented house at Chenkottukonam near Sreekaryam. “He is bedridden and we need `69 lakh for the liver transplant. His health is deteriorating and we need to take him for consultation at the Medical Trust, Kochi.

I used to do household work to support the family and now I am old and unable to go to work,” says Santha K P, the mother of Santhosh.  Those who are interested to lend a helping hand can contribute to Santhosh Kumar GS, Canara Bank, Sreekaryam Branch, A/C No: 40032250006182, IFS Code - CNRB0014003, phone number - 9605017928

