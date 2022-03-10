Scrap merchants launch app to aid recycling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To help the public dispose of scrap that piles up in their homes and ensure effective collection and recycling, the Kerala Scrap Merchants Association (KSMA) has launched a new mobile application ‘Aakri Kada’. Minister for Industries P Rajeeve launched the app and website at a function held at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Introduced as a service initiative with a social significance, the Aakri Kada app hopes to be more useful to the public. KSMA members will be able to find recyclable scrap using the app. People can click and upload pictures of scrap and it will alert members operating in the vicinity. They can collect the scrap meant for disposal directly from the source.

KSMA state president V M Kunji Muhammed presided over the function. Associations’ state general secretary KPA Sheriff explained the functioning of the app. Thiruvananthapuram corporation health standing committee chairperson Jameela Sreedharan released the uniforms.