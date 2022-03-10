STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Volunteers remove 1,140 kg of waste from Vettucaud beach

The initiative, with the help of NSS volunteers from Vettucaud Church, has turned into a huge success.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers collecting waste from Vettucaud beach in the capital city

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Shangumugham out of bounds for the public, the popularity of Vettucaud beach is on the rise among city folks and tourists. Hundreds of people visit the beach during weekdays and weekends, raising the need for a proper waste management system. According to civic officials, keeping the beach and the surrounding areas clean has become a challenge. To address the issue, the health wing under the corporation has tied up with Sustera Foundation to carry out weekend beach cleanup drives.

The initiative, with the help of NSS volunteers from Vettucaud Church, has turned into a huge success. The volunteers have collected more than 1,140 kg of waste in the past 11 weeks through the cleaning drives. Around 798 kg of plastic waste, 110 kg of paper waste and 228 kg of other waste were collected as part of the drive.

“Local residents often throw household waste into the ocean, which get washed ashore. We are trying to build awareness against littering and planning to set up a community waste management facility near the beach,” said Rakesh P, Health Inspector.

The cleaning drives were held with the help of volunteers from various educational institutions, including Mar Gregorios College of Law, College of Architecture, College of Engineering, Mar Ivanios College, Loyola College of Social sciences and All Saints’ College.

Co-founder of Sustera Foundation Deepa Anandapadmanabhan said the foundation has launched awareness campaigns to sensitise local traders on responsible handling of waste. “We need to bring behavioural changes to address the issue. We launched the weekend cleaning drives in August 2021. Since then we have been orgainising the drive every weekend,” said Deepa.

The corporation is gearing up to deploy Haritha Karma Sena at Vettucaud to collect non biodegradable waste. “We plan to install waste collection bins along the beach at Veli and Vettucaud to prevent littering,” said Rakesh.

Waste collected by volunteers

  • 798 kg plastic  
  • 110 kg paper 
  • 228 kg other 
  • 1,140 kg approx total 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vettucaud beach
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp