Volunteers remove 1,140 kg of waste from Vettucaud beach

Shainu Mohan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Shangumugham out of bounds for the public, the popularity of Vettucaud beach is on the rise among city folks and tourists. Hundreds of people visit the beach during weekdays and weekends, raising the need for a proper waste management system. According to civic officials, keeping the beach and the surrounding areas clean has become a challenge. To address the issue, the health wing under the corporation has tied up with Sustera Foundation to carry out weekend beach cleanup drives.

The initiative, with the help of NSS volunteers from Vettucaud Church, has turned into a huge success. The volunteers have collected more than 1,140 kg of waste in the past 11 weeks through the cleaning drives. Around 798 kg of plastic waste, 110 kg of paper waste and 228 kg of other waste were collected as part of the drive.

“Local residents often throw household waste into the ocean, which get washed ashore. We are trying to build awareness against littering and planning to set up a community waste management facility near the beach,” said Rakesh P, Health Inspector.

The cleaning drives were held with the help of volunteers from various educational institutions, including Mar Gregorios College of Law, College of Architecture, College of Engineering, Mar Ivanios College, Loyola College of Social sciences and All Saints’ College.

Co-founder of Sustera Foundation Deepa Anandapadmanabhan said the foundation has launched awareness campaigns to sensitise local traders on responsible handling of waste. “We need to bring behavioural changes to address the issue. We launched the weekend cleaning drives in August 2021. Since then we have been orgainising the drive every weekend,” said Deepa.

The corporation is gearing up to deploy Haritha Karma Sena at Vettucaud to collect non biodegradable waste. “We plan to install waste collection bins along the beach at Veli and Vettucaud to prevent littering,” said Rakesh.

