Clogged stormwater drain puts Aruvancode residents in a tight spot

The residents of Aruvancode in Malayinkeezhu panchayat have been struggling due to the stormwater drain that gets clogged even during light showers.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Aruvancode in Malayinkeezhu panchayat have been struggling due to the stormwater drain that gets clogged even during light showers. The rainwater gets mixed with the waste and flows to the households causing flooding. Residents say they have filed several complaints in the past. However, the authorities are yet to take any step to resolve the issue.

During the rainy season, the wastewater enters even their houses and snakes crawling inside houses are a common sight. “In November, four houses were flooded. Venomous snakes entered the houses. Due to the stagnant water, many infectious diseases were reported in the area. However, authorities have not come up with any viable solution till now,” said a resident.

Local residents say the block in the PWD drain from Neeramankuzhi to Erathavoor is due to the continuous soil deposit and dumping of waste materials. If authorities fail to clean the drain before monsoon, residents will be in a tight spot. 

Aruvankode councillor Krishna Priya K S says, “For more than two years, people have been suffering due to the flooding. Though we brought the issue to the attention of the higher authorities several times, it has not been resolved yet. Last year, when water entered four houses in the region, we attempted to flush out the water using a motor. However, that was a failure.”

Krishna says the only solution is to clean the drain and restore water flow. “The problem can be resolved only by the PWD. Though we complained to the officials of the Neyyatinkkara PWD office, they said the cleaning cannot be done owing to the road widening works in progress. Hence, we are planning to bring the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Due to the dumping of waste and sand deposits, the drain has become a breeding spot for mosquitoes,” said Krishna.

