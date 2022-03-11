Govt prog to improve students’ English language proficiency

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Free and Open Source Software-based E3 (E-Cube) English programme devised by the General Education Department for improving the English language proficiency of students will be launched on Friday.

The rollout of the programme in all government and aided schools will be carried out by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at Government UP School, Poojapura, as part of the state government’s 100 days programme. The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has developed the language lab digital interactive multimedia software in accordance with the prevailing curriculum and learning processes by helping students learn English in the ‘edutainment’ format. The first phase of the language lab contains four different levels of content for students of Standard 1 to 7.

The software also has a facility for students to undertake the activities through audio-video recording and editing in a fun manner much like playing a computer game. In addition to the student module, the software also features a teacher module through which teachers can evaluate learning process of each student and provide necessary support. There is also another specific module through which headmaster or principal can monitor the overall progress.

The e-Language lab programme is in continuation to the eLibrary facility on SAMAGRA portal (www.samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in) and the eBroadcast through KITE VICTERS channel which were set up earlier. “The eLanguage lab software works without any specific hardware, internet or networking and can be installed easily in over 1.2 lakh laptops in schools and can make use of the Wi-Fi facility in the laptops,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.

The various units are designed based on the skills to be acquired by students in each phase. The software also features a facility for listening to stories, reading them and seeing its animation. The eLanguage lab is an advanced mechanism through which students can improve their English listening, speaking and reading skills with confidence through various levels. The main objective is to provide this facility freely to the students. There is also a feature to prepare and submit their worksheets.

