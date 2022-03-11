STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police sanction Rs 5.5 lakh assistance to cops stabbed by history-sheeter

The cops had sustained severe injuries after being stabbed while trying to nab Anas Jan, who is an accused in an explosives case registered in 2018.

Published: 11th March 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has sanctioned an emergency financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh to its officers who sustained injuries while trying to arrest a history-sheeter from Paripally on Tuesday.

Four officers attached with Kallambalam station were provided assistance from the police welfare bureau. The cops had sustained severe injuries after being stabbed while trying to nab Anas Jan, who is an accused in an explosives case registered in 2018.

Civil police officers SL Chandu and SL Sreejith, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, were sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each. Grade SI R Jayan, who is admitted to a city-based hospital, has been sanctioned Rs 1 lakh, while civil police officer C Vinod, who is recuperating at Parippally Medical College Hospital, has been sanctioned Rs 50,000.

The police, meanwhile, said the doctor who had treated the cops waived his fees in honour of the policemen. The department on its social media handle expressed its gratitude towards Dr B Madan Mohan, who had waived his fee out of respect for the cops who were injured while on duty.

