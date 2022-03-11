STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Targeted distribution of Covid vaccine better: Study

The targeted distribution aims at reducing the absolute risk with minimum number of doses and the priority should be given to areas with the highest baseline risks. 

Published: 11th March 2022

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A study by the Global Institute of Public Health, a Thiruvananthapuram-based research organisation, found that effective control of the infectious diseases could be possible through targeted distribution of vaccine. The targeted distribution aims at reducing the absolute risk with minimum number of doses and the priority should be given to areas with the highest baseline risks. 

The study is relevant as it addresses the vaccine inequality, which in itself could potentially trigger new viral infections, as found in the case of Covid. The peer-reviewed study was published in ‘BMJ (British Medical Journal) Evidence-Based Medicine’ on March 8. 

The study has been published in association with researchers at the Allende Program in Social Medicine at The University of New Mexico in the USA. Many countries are already prioritising healthcare workers and the elderly for vaccine distribution. But the study emphasised that more specificity may be needed to reduce hospitalisation, severe disease and death. Vaccine distribution programmes and outreach efforts could prioritise sub-populations in geographical areas with high baseline risk during an outbreak.

“The study helps policy-makers to adopt an evidence-based approach towards an effective vaccine strategy. A more scientific vaccine distribution strategy would result in more effective control of not just Covid, but other diseases as well,” said K Rajasekharan Nayar of the Global Institute of Public Health, one of the co-authors of the paper.

The formulation adopted by the study to determine the minimum number needed to be vaccinated (NNV) for an absolute risk reduction (ARR) of Covid found that Kerala state and Ladakh territory would have received prioritisation in getting Covid vaccine when compared to Uttar Pradesh. He has his share of criticism for the state government which has been opaque in releasing data related to the vaccination. The data would have helped in arriving at accurately calculating the key parameters that determine the baseline risks in the population sub-groups.

