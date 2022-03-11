STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Youngsters help with wetland conservation

The initiative aims to teach the youth on how wetlands help tackle climate change and the importance of conserving them.

Published: 11th March 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Participants of the Wetland Schooling Camp at Punchakkiri in Vellayani

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To build awareness on the importance of conserving wetlands among youngsters, Climatehood on Wednesday organised a wetland schooling camp for youngsters in the district. As many as 105 students from All Saints’ College took part in the wetland schooling camp held at Punchakkari in Vellayani marshes. The initiative aims to teach the youth on how wetlands help tackle climate change and the importance of conserving them.

“We need a mindset change. Wetland schooling is our experimental approach towards protecting them. We have conducted several camps in the recent past. This is our first camp after educational institutions reopened in the state. The response from students was amazing and we were overwhelmed by the turnout. We saw more participants than we expected,” said Adarsh Prathap, project coordinator and co-founder of Climatehood.

He said the main objective is to promote conservation and  restoration of wetlands through a holistic approach by integrating practical components, awareness campaigns and research. “The support from the natives and farmers is immense and this motivates us to do more activities at Punchakkari,” said Adarsh.

For the students, who have been stuck at home for a long time owing to the pandemic, it was an exciting experience. They got the opportunity to explore the rural outskirts of the capital and take part in farming activities. “We removed weeds and helped farmers prepare the paddy land for sowing seeds. It was a good experience and we walked, watched birds and enjoyed nature,” said NSS volunteer secretary Parvathy A S, All Saints’ College.

Sessions on climate change were also part of the camp. “We are planning to record wetland sound scaping with the help of participants. We made them walk and listen to the sounds of nature. Later, they shared their experience,” said Adarsh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wetland conservation
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp