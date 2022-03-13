STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bodies of kids drowned in sea laid to rest

Mehruf, 13, son of Ubaid Rahman, and Nisar, 12, son of Nizamuddin, drowned in the sea off Vizhinjam around 5 pm on Friday. 

Published: 13th March 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pall of gloom descended on Vizhinjam township near the harbour on Saturday morning when the bodies of two boys who drowned in the sea were kept at the mosque at Vizhinjam for the public to pay homage.  

Mehruf, 13, son of Ubaid Rahman, and Nisar, 12, son of Nizamuddin, drowned in the sea off Vizhinjam around 5 pm on Friday.  They along with Sufiyan, who was rescued by residents, and two other boys ventured into the Cherumanal beach near Vizhinjam inspection bungalow for taking bath. The condition of Sufiyan is critical and he has been put on ventilator at SAT Hospital. The bodies of Mehruf and Nisar were laid to rest at the Vizhinjam mosque. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp