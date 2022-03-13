Bodies of kids drowned in sea laid to rest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pall of gloom descended on Vizhinjam township near the harbour on Saturday morning when the bodies of two boys who drowned in the sea were kept at the mosque at Vizhinjam for the public to pay homage.

Mehruf, 13, son of Ubaid Rahman, and Nisar, 12, son of Nizamuddin, drowned in the sea off Vizhinjam around 5 pm on Friday. They along with Sufiyan, who was rescued by residents, and two other boys ventured into the Cherumanal beach near Vizhinjam inspection bungalow for taking bath. The condition of Sufiyan is critical and he has been put on ventilator at SAT Hospital. The bodies of Mehruf and Nisar were laid to rest at the Vizhinjam mosque.