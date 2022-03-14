STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fire and Rescue team saves man stuck in well

Buried till the neck in slush inside a 38-feet-deep well. A hand rendered immobile after getting fractured under the weight of the soil.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buried till the neck in slush inside a 38-feet-deep well. A hand-rendered immobile after getting fractured under the weight of the soil. Echoes of the cries of people from above that could vaguely be heard.  

Fire and Rescue Services personnel
rescuing Santosh from well

The 45-year-old Santosh had a brief interaction with death before being pulled back to life by the valiant staff of the Fire and Rescue department at Swamiyarmadam near Chenkottukonam on Sunday morning.

The Chenkottukonam resident, who has been into well digging for long, almost had a tragic end while trying to clean the well of a private individual. The mishap occurred when he reached the bottom portion of the well. The side of the wall overhead immediately collapsed over Santosh, burying him till the neck. One of his co-workers,, immediately alerted the local residents, who informed the Fire and Rescue department.

The officers from Kazhakootam and Chenkalchoola stations rescued the man after a 90 minutes operation. “There was no time to wait as the wall above the already collapsed part could fall off any time. If the collapse occurred while we were inside, there was no chance of return,” Fire and Rescue Officer Umesh T U, who went inside the well to retrieve Santosh, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire and Rescue Service
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp