Fire and Rescue team saves man stuck in well

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buried till the neck in slush inside a 38-feet-deep well. A hand-rendered immobile after getting fractured under the weight of the soil. Echoes of the cries of people from above that could vaguely be heard.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel

rescuing Santosh from well

The 45-year-old Santosh had a brief interaction with death before being pulled back to life by the valiant staff of the Fire and Rescue department at Swamiyarmadam near Chenkottukonam on Sunday morning.

The Chenkottukonam resident, who has been into well digging for long, almost had a tragic end while trying to clean the well of a private individual. The mishap occurred when he reached the bottom portion of the well. The side of the wall overhead immediately collapsed over Santosh, burying him till the neck. One of his co-workers,, immediately alerted the local residents, who informed the Fire and Rescue department.

The officers from Kazhakootam and Chenkalchoola stations rescued the man after a 90 minutes operation. “There was no time to wait as the wall above the already collapsed part could fall off any time. If the collapse occurred while we were inside, there was no chance of return,” Fire and Rescue Officer Umesh T U, who went inside the well to retrieve Santosh, said.