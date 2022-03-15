111 new Covid cases in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 111 new Covid cases, A total of 257 people recovered from the disease on the day. A total of 1,324 patients are still under treatment in the district. District Covid control room numbers: 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers: 7592939426, 7592949448.
