111 new Covid cases in Capital

The district on Monday reported 111 new Covid cases, A total of 257 people recovered from the disease on the day.

Published: 15th March 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 111 new Covid cases, A total of 257 people recovered from the disease on the day. A total of 1,324 patients are still under treatment in the district. District Covid control room numbers: 9188610100, 1077,0471 2779000. Oxygen war room numbers: 7592939426, 7592949448.

