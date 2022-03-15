Ardha initiative to the aid of women and kids

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In many cases, victims of sexual abuse and Pocso cases have to face social stigma. Most of the hate comes from their own family, ironically. To help such victims, Jisha Thyagaraj, founder of Kanal, is soon launching the initiative ‘Ardha’, which will empower them to become active members of society.

Jisha started social work in 2013 and started the NGO Kanal Innovations with Anson Alexander. She later started her initiative Kanal, a charitable society that empowers women and works for gender equality, and to combat drug and gadget addiction among children. “I have always wanted to work for the welfare of specially-abled children. I aim to help kids who leave care homes due to traumatic experiences and find it hard to adjust well with society,” she says. Through the Ardha initiative, Jisha plans to counsel women so that they acquire mental and physical strength. Legal awareness will also be provided to women and children to help them recognise their rights and responsibilities. The social worker has also been organising skill management programmes, providing gender neutrality training and helping parents identify early signs of depression and anxiety in children.

Before the pandemic outbreak, Jisha organised a seven-day literacy programme for street children, where they were given sessions on basic education and hygiene. “During the literacy programme, toys, books and footwear were also distributed to street children. We are planning to organise more such programmes in future,” says Jisha.

During the lockdown, Jisha was creating awareness about Covid and the use of sanitisers in remote areas. “We also held campaigns around stress and depression in women based on a study in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced lockdown,” says Jisha.