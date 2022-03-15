STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ardha initiative to the aid of women and kids

Jisha started social work in 2013 and started the NGO Kanal Innovations with Anson Alexander.

Published: 15th March 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jisha distributing books to the street children in Kochi.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In many cases, victims of sexual abuse and Pocso cases have to face social stigma. Most of the hate comes from their own family, ironically. To help such victims, Jisha Thyagaraj, founder of Kanal, is soon launching the initiative ‘Ardha’, which will empower them to become active members of society.

Jisha started social work in 2013 and started the NGO Kanal Innovations with Anson Alexander. She later started her initiative Kanal, a charitable society that empowers women and works for gender equality, and to combat drug and gadget addiction among children. “I have always wanted to work for the welfare of specially-abled children. I aim to help kids who leave care homes due to traumatic experiences and find it hard to adjust well with society,” she says. Through the Ardha initiative, Jisha plans to counsel women so that they acquire mental and physical strength. Legal awareness will also be provided to women and children to help them recognise their rights and responsibilities. The social worker has also been organising skill management programmes, providing gender neutrality training and helping parents identify early signs of depression and anxiety in children.

Before the pandemic outbreak, Jisha organised a seven-day literacy programme for street children, where they were given sessions on basic education and hygiene. “During the literacy programme, toys, books and footwear were also distributed to street children. We are planning to organise more such programmes in future,” says Jisha.

During the lockdown, Jisha was creating awareness about Covid and the use of sanitisers in remote areas. “We also held campaigns around stress and depression in women based on a study in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced lockdown,” says Jisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp