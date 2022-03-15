Rs 2.5 crore to set up micro-forests in Kattakkada

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been set aside in the state budget for the creation of 100 micro-forests in the Kattakkada constituency. The micro-forests are coming up as part of the ‘Nagaravanam’ and ‘Vidyavanam’ projects.

On the World Environment Day last year, the ‘Sookshmavanam’ project was launched in the constituency under the leadership of MLA I B Satheesh. As part of that, Miyawaki model forests are being created in six panchayats.

Funds have also been allocated for the beautification of six small towns in the constituency in line with its historic and cultural ethos. The beautification work will be done at Kundamankadavu, Vilappilsala, Naruvamoodu, Pottayil, Pamamkode and Ooruttambalam.