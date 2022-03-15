STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 2.5 crore to set up micro-forests in Kattakkada

An amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been set aside in the state budget for the creation of 100 micro-forests in the Kattakkada constituency.

Published: 15th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

A forest department jeep patrols the Kuthirakuthi stretch on the Old Aluva-Munnar Road. The place got the name as a horse-drawn cart carrying a British officer was washed away in 1924 flood | Albin Ma

(Representational photo) A forest department jeep. (Photo| Albin Mathew)

By Express News Service

On the World Environment Day last year, the ‘Sookshmavanam’ project was launched in the constituency under the leadership of MLA I B Satheesh. As part of that, Miyawaki model forests are being created in six panchayats.

Funds have also been allocated for the beautification of six small towns in the constituency in line with its historic and cultural ethos. The beautification work will be done at Kundamankadavu, Vilappilsala, Naruvamoodu, Pottayil, Pamamkode and Ooruttambalam.

Comments

