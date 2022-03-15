STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pocso case: Youth gets 20-year jail term

The incident took place in November 2020. Noufal broke into the house of a 15-year-old girl, abducted her and took her to a resort in Kollam.

crime, abuse, illustrations, graphic, girl child

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram fast-track Pocso Court on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and sexually abusing a minor girl within the Medical College police station limits. The convict is Noufal alias Appu of Perumpuram.

The incident took place in November 2020. Noufal broke into the house of a 15-year-old girl, abducted her and took her to a resort in Kollam. Following a complaint by her parents, the police registered a case and arrested Noufal. The girl’s statement was recorded and a medical examination conducted. The police team collected scientific evidence to prove the crime.

